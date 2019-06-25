Jury weighs discrimination case of renowned California chef

Entertainment

Jury weighs discrimination case of renowned California chef

byAssociated Press25 June 2019 19:02-04:00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A three-week pregnancy discrimination trial against celebrity chef Thomas Keller and his acclaimed New York and Napa Valley restaurants is coming to a close.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that lawyers finished closing arguments Monday in Napa County Superior Court and the jury began deliberations.

Vanessa Scott-Allen is seeking more than $1 million in damages from the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group.

Scott-Allen worked at Per Se in New York for five years before requesting a transfer to the French Laundry. After moving to Napa Valley, she was told there was no job for her, just weeks after telling managers she was pregnant.

Scott-Allen’s attorney accused the Keller group of fraud and pregnancy discrimination. Defense attorneys say Scott-Allen was never formally offered a job transfer and call it a misunderstanding.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.