Judge: Kodak Black should remain jailed until trial

(AP) — Federal prosecutors in Miami have successfully appealed a judge’s decision to release rapper Kodak Black on bond after his arrest on weapons charges.

In a hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Judge Federico Moreno said the 21-year-old rapper was a “danger to the community” based on his lengthy criminal record and should be detained until trial.

Black was arrested earlier this month during a Miami-area hip-hop festival marred by gun violence outside the venue linked to other show participants.

Prosecutors said Black falsified information on federal forms to purchase three firearms. He pleaded not guilty, and a judge previously granted his release on $550,000 bond.

Black also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states.

The rapper will likely stand trial for the Miami charges this summer.