John Prine postpones shows due to stent surgery

Entertainment

John Prine postpones shows due to stent surgery

byAssociated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Americana singer-songwriter John Prine is postponing several shows this summer so he can have surgery to insert a stent to prevent a stroke.

A statement on Prine’s website on Tuesday said Prine’s doctors told him he had an elevated risk of stroke and he plans to have the surgery this week. Prine, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June, has previously also had surgeries for lung and neck cancer.

The 72-year-old has postponed his next eight shows starting with a July 28 concert at Red Rocks in Colorado through the Edmonton Folk Festival in Canada on August 11.

The Grammy-winning country folk icon from Kentucky is known for songs like “Angel From Montgomery,” ”Sam Stone” and “Hello In There.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.