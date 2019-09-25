John Leo Group blues band plays Glendale gig Friday
The John Leo Group, a Surprise-based blues combo, will perform 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Dillon’s Arrowhead, 20585 N. 59th Ave. [Submitted photo]
The John Leo Group, a Surprise-based blues combo, will be making its way to Glendale this week.
The band will perform 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Dillon’s Arrowhead, 20585 N. 59th Ave.
Then the foursome will appear in Surprise for 7 p.m. show Saturday, Sept. 28 at The Eagles Lodge, 12425 W. Bell Road, Suite 100.
The John Leo Group features Surprise resident Mr. Leo on harmonica and vocals, Sun City residents Guy Dobbins and Larry Kubyiack, and Anthem resident Scott Severtson.
John Leo Group
