John Caponera takes the stage at Glendale’s Stir Crazy Comedy Club this weekend

By Steve Stockmar

Independent Newsmedia

Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., has had some killer comics lately, and John Caponera is another.

The Chicago-based comic is probably best known for his impression of Cubs’ broadcaster Harry Caray and, yeah, it’s that good. John is one of the very funny guys out there.

He opens a weekend set with a 7 p.m. show Thursday, Sept. 26, then follows with two more Friday night and two more Saturday night.