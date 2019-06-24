‘Jeopardy!’ champ playing in World Series of Poker events

byAssociated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer is making his World Series of Poker debut, with plans to donate half his winnings to charity.

Tournament official Seth Palansky says Holzhauer is competing Monday in a No-Limit Hold’em event and plans to partner later in the day with Poker Hall of Famer Mike Sexton in another contest.

Holzhauer tells tournament officials he’ll donate winnings to a Las Vegas nonprofit for homeless teenagers.

Holzhauer played online poker semi-professionally in the early 2000s, but makes a living now with sports betting.

He became a celebrity during a 32-game “Jeopardy!” win streak, earning more than $2.4 million before losing in early June.

He has taken part in several events in Las Vegas in recent weeks.

