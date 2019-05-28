‘Jeopardy’ champ James Holzhauer nears Ken Jennings’ record

Entertainment

‘Jeopardy’ champ James Holzhauer nears Ken Jennings’ record

byAssociated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Holzhauer’s “Jeopardy” winning streak is still going and he may be on track to surpass Ken Jennings’ record earnings in the next month.

Holzhauer on Monday won his 28th straight game with an additional $130,222 in winnings, the second highest single-day sum ever recorded on the show. The professional sports gambler from Las Vegas also holds the all-time record, which is $131,127.

Before his run, the previous episode record was $77,000 and was set by Roger Craig in 2010.

Holzhauer’s total earnings are now at $2,195,557. That’s $325,143 shy of Ken Jennings’ $2,520,700, which he won in 74 episodes in 2004.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.