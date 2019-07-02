Japan official to Kardashian West: Kimono belongs to Japan

byAssociated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s trade minister says the kimono belongs to Japan — not to Kim Kardashian West’s shapeware brand.

West announced the line, Kimono Solutionwear, last week. But some Japanese critics on social media said the name, which the reality TV star, makeup mogul and budding lawyer trademarked, is an inappropriate take on centuries-old kimono clothing.

On Monday, West tweeted that she’ll launch her brand under a new name following careful thought and consideration.

Japan’s trade minister, Hiroshige Seko, said Tuesday that the kimono is part of Japan’s cultural pride and is highly recognized globally, including in the U.S., as “a Japanese thing.”

He said he’ll dispatch senior officials to Washington next week to urge U.S. trademark officials to “appropriately” handle the case.

