Italian bodybuilder, actor Franco Columbu dies aged 78

Entertainment

Italian bodybuilder, actor Franco Columbu dies aged 78

byAssociated Press31 August 2019 08:55-04:00

ROME (AP) — Italian bodybuilder, boxer and actor Franco Columbu, one of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s closest friends, has died aged 78.

Columbu died in a hospital in his native Sardinia on Friday afternoon after being taken ill while he was swimming in the sea.

His longtime friend Schwarzenegger tweeted: “I love you Franco. I will always remember the joy you brought to my life, the advices you gave me, and the twinkle in your eye that never disappeared.”

After starting his career as a boxer, Columbu progressed into Olympic weightlifting, powerlifting, and later bodybuilding, winning the prestigious title of Mr. Olympia in 1976 and 1981.

Besides his athletic career, Columbu also acted in popular TV series and movies. He appeared in Schwarzenegger’s films “The Terminator,” ”The Running Man” and “Conan the Barbarian.”

Columbu was Schwarzenegger’s best man at his marriage to Maria Schriver in 1986.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.