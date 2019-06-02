In Asian-led ‘Always Be My Maybe,’ ethnicity is secondary

by , –

The new Netflix movie “Always Be My Maybe” is an Asian American rom-com with a twist: Ethnicity isn’t central to the plot.

It’s just stand-up comedian and actress Ali Wong and “Fresh Off the Boat” actor Randall Park playing best friends and soul mates who happen to be Asian. That may be the most refreshing part of all.

Park told The Associated Press that he and Wong weren’t thinking about trying to make the “perfect Asian American movie” when they wrote the screenplay with their friend, Michael Golamco.

He says the goal was to make a heartfelt and funny movie.

Park and Wong play childhood best friends in San Francisco who lose touch.

They are reunited 15 years later when Wong’s character, a celebrity chef, returns to open a restaurant.