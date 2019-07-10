Hugh Jackman to perform at Glendale’s Gila River Arena Sunday
By Steve Stockmar
Independent Newsmedia
Hugh Jackman is coming to town, and not just on screen at a local theater.
He performs hit songs from “The Greatest Showman,” “Les Misérables” and more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra, starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14 at Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave.
