Hugh Jackman to perform at Glendale’s Gila River Arena Sunday

By Steve Stockmar

Independent Newsmedia

Hugh Jackman is coming to town, and not just on screen at a local theater.

He performs hit songs from “The Greatest Showman,” “Les Misérables” and more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra, starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14 at Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave.

