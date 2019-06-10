HBO ending its nightly newscast produced by Vice Media

Entertainment

HBO ending its nightly newscast produced by Vice Media

byAssociated Press10 June 2019 15:27-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — HBO says it is ending its weeknight newscast produced by Vice Media, concluding a seven-year partnership with the media company.

Nina Rosenstein, HBO’s executive vice president of programming, said Monday HBO had to make a decision about staying in business with Vice with its current deal ending in September.

Vice says it hopes to keep the newscast going with another distributor. But the company announced that Josh Tyrangiel, the company’s executive vice president who launched the newscast, will be leaving Vice.

The half-hour newscast reached roughly half a million viewers a night. HBO had also previously ended a weekly newsmagazine produced by Vice.

