HBO chief skeptical about another ‘Big Little Lies’ season

Entertainment

HBO chief skeptical about another ‘Big Little Lies’ season

byAssociated Press24 July 2019 20:07-04:00

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The future of “Big Little Lies” is as uncertain as the legal fate of the Monterey Five.

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys says that he’s looking at the possibility of another season with skepticism.

Bloys told a TV critics’ meeting Wednesday that he doesn’t see an obvious story to pursue for a third season.

That said, he added, the cast and creators of “Big Little Lies” are extraordinary, and if they’re enthusiastic about an approach to a new story line he’d be open to considering it.

When the series ended last Sunday, the five women who harbored a dark secret were seen heading into their California seaside town’s police station.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.