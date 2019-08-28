Goodyear’s Acting Zone at Montessori debuts ‘Write By Me’ Sept. 6

By Steve Stockmar

Independent Newsmedia

Acting Zone at Montessori in the Park opens its 2019-20 season with “Write By Me” on its stage at 1832 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear. The curtain goes up at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.

Acting Zone’s youth theater is a non-profit traveling teen acting troupe that educates youths on issues facing young people today. The theater is open to actors ages 8 to 19. “Write By Me,” written and directed by Jim Gradillas and Michelle Marie, also shows Sept. 7, 13 and 14.

Email ActingZone@mipschool.org .