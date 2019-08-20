Globe Trotters tip off in Glendale Friday

Basketball legends bringing game, good cause to Gila River Arena

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their hijinx to Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave., for a 7 p.m. tip-off Friday, Aug. 23.

The Harlem Globetrotters roster showcases great athletes, including Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard, Firefly Fisher and, Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister, Torch George and Hoops Green.

At each Globetrotters game, there will be more than 20 opportunities before, during and after each event where fans will get a chance to directly interact with the team’s stars.

The Globetrotters were founded in 1926, and are members of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Earlier this summer the team announced the creation of The Harlem Globetrotters Fund at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The team will support Nationwide Children’s Hospital with various initiatives to raise awareness and break the stigma of pediatric mental health. During the 2019-2020 tour, Globetrotters stars will wear special edition shooting sleeves to call attention to the movement. The shooting sleeves will also be sold at games and online, with a portion of the proceeds going to a special Harlem Globetrotters Fund to support the initiative.