Glendale’s Westgate gets Prehistoric during Dino Days Saturday
A dinosaur fighter for Pangaea's Jurassic Fight Night dinosaur fighting show is pictured in its pre-fight robe. The show will take the stage at Glendale's Gila River Arena Sunday, Feb. 17 and a free preview event called Dino Days will take place at Westgate Entertainment District Saturday, Feb. 2. [Submitted photo]
Dinosaurs are invading Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment Village Saturday.
Dino Days, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 is a free dinosaur-themed event at Westgate’s WaterDance Plaza. The event is a preview for Jurassic Fight Night, a dinosaur-fighting show which will take the stage at Westgate’s Gila River Arena at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17.
Dino Days will include a pre-fight scrimmage of the fighters in dinosaur costumes, photo opportunities with the dinosaur fighters, dinosaur bouncy houses, dino tattoos, a build-you-own-dinosaur station, Jurassic Park Motor Pool cars, a live DJ and other dinosaur-themed activities.
Visitors to Saturday’s Dino Days event can also purchase tickets to the Feb. 17 Jurassic Fight Night event without ticket fees.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.