Glendale’s Westgate gets Prehistoric during Dino Days Saturday

Dinosaurs are invading Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment Village Saturday.

Dino Days, 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 is a free dinosaur-themed event at Westgate’s WaterDance Plaza. The event is a preview for Jurassic Fight Night, a dinosaur-fighting show which will take the stage at Westgate’s Gila River Arena at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17.

Dino Days will include a pre-fight scrimmage of the fighters in dinosaur costumes, photo opportunities with the dinosaur fighters, dinosaur bouncy houses, dino tattoos, a build-you-own-dinosaur station, Jurassic Park Motor Pool cars, a live DJ and other dinosaur-themed activities.

Visitors to Saturday’s Dino Days event can also purchase tickets to the Feb. 17 Jurassic Fight Night event without ticket fees.