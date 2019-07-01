Glendale’s Stir Crazy Comedy Club hosts open mic Wednesday
Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, is located inside Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District. [Submitted photo]
Open mic night starts 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 at Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, Glendale.
There are eight “Sign-Up” spots. Sign ups for these will be posted at noon the day of the show at stircrazycomedyclub.com/open-mic-sign-up. These spots are 5 minutes each.
To guarantee seats, tickets must be purchased online. Tickets are available at the door unless the club is sold out.
Admission is $5.
