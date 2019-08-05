Glendale’s Stir Crazy Comedy Club hosts open mic Wednesday
Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Suite E-206, is located inside Glendale's Westgate Entertainment District. [Submitted photo]
By Steve Stockmar
Independent Newsmedia
You know you’ve always wanted to try a set of stand-up comedy in front of an audience. Or, maybe your funny uncle should do it.
All are welcome Wednesday, Aug. 7 when open mic night comes to Stir Crazy Comedy Club, 6751 N. Sunset Blvd., inside Westgate.
It all starts at 7 p.m. with a $5 admission. If you have the courage (and some one-liners) it actually starts a bit earlier. There will be eight available “sign-up” spots posted online at noon the day of the show at stircrazycomedyclub.com/open-mic-sign-up. These spots are for 5 minutes each.
GlendaleStir Crazy Comedy ClubWestgate Entertainment District
