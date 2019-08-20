Glendale’s Movies by Moonlight starts Sept. 20 at Heroes Park

Glendale's Heroes Regional Park at 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road. [Submitted photo]
Glendale’s free movies in the park are back.

The fall “Movies By Moonlight” series starts Friday, Sept. 20 with a showing of “Wonder Park” at Heroes Regional Park at 83rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

All movies begin at dusk. Pre-movie activities at the family-friendly event start at 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, and free popcorn will be served.

The series continues Friday, Oct. 25 with a screening of the new “Dumbo” at Sahuaro Ranch Park at 59th Avenue and Mountain View Road and concludes with a screening of the new “Aladdin” Friday, Nov. 15 at the Paseo Sports Complex at 63rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Call 623-930-2299 or visit glendaleaz.com/events.



