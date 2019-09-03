Glendale’s Foothills Library hosts outlaw country band Wednesday “The Magnificent Seven: 4 Guys, 3 Guitars” perform 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Foothills Library, 19055 N. 57th Ave. Glendale residents Calvin Rainwater, Ronnie Hazelett and Doug Barnett perform outlaw country, western and rock. Special guest appearance by cowboy poet Harryzona. Call 623-930-3600.

