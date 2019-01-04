Glendale’s Brelby Theatre displays short plays

Original works are celebrated at the 3rd Annual Night of Shorts on the stage at Brelby Theatre Company, 7154 N. 58th Drive. Opening night is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4. Evening shows at 7:30 continue Jan. 5, 11 and 12, with 2 p.m. matinee shows also on Jan. 5, 6 and 12.

Brelby welcomed original submissions from local playwrights on works that have a running time of no less than 10 minutes and no more than 15 minutes, with cast sizes limited to five actors or less. The plays will be presented each night as a collection of shorts.

Brelby box office hours are 3-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, or one hour prior to performances. Call 623-282-2781 or email boxoffice@brelby.com.