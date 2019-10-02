Garth Brooks to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Entertainment

Garth Brooks to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

by By KRISTIN M. HALL , Associated Press2 October 2019 10:54-04:00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music superstar Garth Brooks, whose hits include “Friends in Low Places,” ”The Thunder Rolls” and “The Dance,” will receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in March 2020.

The Library of Congress said Wednesday the 57-year-old Grammy winner is the youngest recipient of the prize.

Since his debut in 1989, Brooks has become a top-selling and touring musical force, bringing his brand of high energy and emotional country music to stadiums and arenas. He’s the best-selling solo artist in the United States with more than 148 million in album sales, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Brooks will be honored with a concert in Washington, D.C., that will air on PBS stations in spring 2020.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.