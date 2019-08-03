Freed from Swedish jail, rapper A$AP Rocky lands in US

byAssociated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper A$AP Rocky is back in the United States as the verdict in a Swedish assault case against him and two other Americans looms, Los Angeles television stations report.

Local stations report the American artist was among a group of people shown emerging from a private airplane at Los Angeles International Airport in footage broadcast late Friday night. A private jet carrying the 30-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, left Stockholm Arlanda Airport on Friday.

The Stockholm District Court released A$AP Rocky, David Rispers Jr. and Bladimir Corniel until Aug. 14, when a verdict is expected. They’re accused of beating 19-year-old Mustafa Jafari on June 30, outside a fast-food restaurant in Stockholm.

The rapper pleaded not guilty, saying he acted in self-defense. He’d been jailed since his July 3 arrest.

