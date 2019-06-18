Former Hearst CEO Frank Bennack writing memoir

byAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Hearst CEO Frank Bennack is working on a memoir.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that Bennack’s “Leave Something on the Table: And Other Surprising Lessons for Success in Business and in Life” will come out in October. According to the publisher, Bennack will share “insider anecdotes” and “hard-won lessons” as he remembers his long reign at Hearst, where he served at CEO for more than 25 years. Bennack, who stepped down in 2013, still serves as Hearst’s executive vice chairman. He said in a statement that his book was about “the value of values,” personal and professional.

Bennack, 86, presided over a time of expansion and diversification at Hearst, investing in ESPN and other television channels and helping launch O, The Oprah Magazine and HGTV Magazine.

