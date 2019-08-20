‘Flick ‘N Float’ coming to Litchfield Park Rec Center pool Saturday
The swimming pool at the Litchfield Park Recreation Center, 100 Old Litchfield Road. [Submitted photo]
Flick ‘N Float presents “Incredibles 2” 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Litchfield Park Recreation Center, 100 S. Old Litchfield Road.
Cool off on a hot summer night at Litchfield Park’s second annual Flick ‘N Float. Bring pool floats, swim rings and noodles and watch “Incredibles 2” while swimming. There will be free popcorn and snow cones, along with a free face painting station. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts promptly at 7.
Admission is $3 per person or free entry with a valid Rec Center membership or pass. Children 3 and younger enter free.
Call 623-935-9040.
Litchfield Park Recreation Center
