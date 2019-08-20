‘Flick ‘N Float’ coming to Litchfield Park Rec Center pool Saturday

Flick ‘N Float presents “Incredibles 2” 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Litchfield Park Recreation Center, 100 S. Old Litchfield Road.

Cool off on a hot summer night at Litchfield Park’s second annual Flick ‘N Float. Bring pool floats, swim rings and noodles and watch “Incredibles 2” while swimming. There will be free popcorn and snow cones, along with a free face painting station. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie starts promptly at 7.

Admission is $3 per person or free entry with a valid Rec Center membership or pass. Children 3 and younger enter free.

Call 623-935-9040.