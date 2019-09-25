‘Evil Dead! The Musical’ opens Glendale run at Brelby Theatre Friday

“Evil Dead! The Musical” opens 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27 at Brelby Theatre Company, 7154 N. 58th Drive, Glendale.

Evening shows at 7:30 p.m. also take place Sept. 28, Oct. 4-5, Oct. 11-12; and 2 p.m. matinees take place Sept. 28-29, Oct. 5-6, Oct. 12-13.

“‘Evil Dead! The Musical’ takes all the elements of the cult classic films, ‘The Evil Dead,’ ‘Evil Dead 2’, and ‘Army of Darkness’ and combines them for one of the craziest, funniest, and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time,” a Brelby news release states.

The case is lead by Cameron Bloom, Karla Benitez Orellana, Issie Ocampo and Ben Cleaveland. See the full cast here.

Book and lyrics by George Reinblatt; music by Frank Cipolla, Christopher Bond, Melissa Morris and George Reinblatt; music supervision by Frank Cipolla; additional lyrics by Christopher Bond; and additional music by Rob Daleman.

Call 623-282-2781 or email boxoffice@brelby.com .