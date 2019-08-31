Ellie Goulding weds art dealer boyfriend in lavish ceremony

Entertainment

Ellie Goulding weds art dealer boyfriend in lavish ceremony

By The Associated Press , Associated Press

YORK, England (AP) — British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding has married art dealer Caspar Jopling in a lavish ceremony with pals Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Sienna Miller in attendance.

The two tied the knot Saturday in Yorkshire, England, at the gothic York Minster Cathedral.

The 32-year-old Goulding was wearing a white custom Chloe gown. She pulled up in a flower-adorned blue Volkswagen minivan to cheers with her long veil over her face. Her attendants struggled with wind as they wrangled the high-neck, long-sleeve dress.

Goulding and the 27-year-old Jopling, who has family ties to the area, were engaged last year.

Well-wishers lined the street leading to the cathedral as guests arrived. Among other celebrities on hand: Sarah Ferguson and her two daughters, princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.