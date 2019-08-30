Dior stokes outrage with new ad for fragrance called Sauvage

byAssociated Press30 August 2019 16:32-04:00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new ad for a Dior men’s fragrance called Sauvage has sparked outrage for its use of Native American culture and symbols.

The French luxury goods company posted a trailer Friday of a Native American dancer and promised more details about the fragrance on Monday. Another post, on Instagram, noted the campaign was developed along with Native American consultants. But the ad continued to receive heavy criticism for being insensitive and having an offensive name.

Sauvage in French has a variety of meanings, including wild, unspoiled and savage.

Critics also decried the involvement of Johnny Depp, who is the celebrity face of the fragrance and stars in a film promoting Sauvage.

A message sent to Dior seeking comment about the reaction to the ad was not immediately returned.

