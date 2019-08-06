Digital accordion player Dale Mathis performs at Haus Murphy’s in Glendale every Friday, Saturday

Digital accordion player Dale Mathis just returned from two weeks in Germany where he learned about their local accordion playing style.

The Sun City resident entertains in Glendale every Friday and Saturday evening at Haus Murphy’s German Restaurant, 5739 W. Glendale Ave.

Mr. Mathis strolls from table to table playing traditional German melodies, or he may surprise with themes from Disney or “Star Wars.” Call 480-544-6016.