Country singer Drake White reveals brain condition

by peoplekmh , Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — After nearly collapsing onstage recently, country singer Drake White has revealed he has a brain condition that disrupts normal blood flow.

White told “People” magazine that he’s known about the condition since his diagnosis in January and he has been undergoing a series of procedures to cut off blood flow to the affected vessels.

He says he’s been diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation, which is an abnormal tangle of arteries and veins in the brain.

The 35-year-old “Livin’ the Dream” singer had to be helped by a band member after nearly falling mid-performance last Friday during a concert in Roanoke, Virginia. The magazine said it was unclear if his near-collapse onstage was related to his condition or his treatment.

