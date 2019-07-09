Cosplayer’s delight: Marvel TV show props to be auctioned

Entertainment

Cosplayer’s delight: Marvel TV show props to be auctioned

byAssociated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Here’s a chance to bring cosplay to a new level.

Costumes and props from Marvel comics-based TV shows including “Daredevil” and “Luke Cage” are going on the auction block.

The Prop Store, a film and TV memorabilia company, said Tuesday that the sale is set for next month.

The company says Daredevil’s first-version red costume, Misty Knight’s cybernetic arm from “Luke Cage,” and a Colleen Wing cage-fight costume from “Iron Fist” are among the auction items.

The two-day auction of more than 800 lots will be held Aug. 12 and 13 in the Prop Store’s Los Angeles County auction facility and by phone and online.

The lots will be on view Aug. 1 to 13 at the facility and during San Diego Comic-Con, July 17 to 21.

___

Online:

www.propstore.com/marvel

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.