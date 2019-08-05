Cobie Smulders draws on cancer survival for new character

Entertainment

Cobie Smulders draws on cancer survival for new character

byAssociated Press5 August 2019 14:30-04:00

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Cobie Smulders is drawing on her experience as a cancer survivor for her role in ABC’s “Stumptown.”

The 37-year-old actress has been in remission since being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2007, when she was starring in “How I Met Your Mother.” She had multiple surgeries and chose not to reveal her struggle until 2015.

Smulders told a TV critics gathering on Monday that going through a cancer struggle made her a better person who is able to tap into things when it comes to creating characters.

Smulders plays an Army veteran who becomes a private investigator in Portland, Oregon, in “Stumptown,” debuting Sept. 25.

Despite cancer, Smulders was able to give birth to two daughters with husband Taran Killam, who stars in his own ABC comedy “Single Parents.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.