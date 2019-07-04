Christie’s goes forward with King Tut statue auction

Entertainment

Christie’s goes forward with King Tut statue auction

byAssociated Press4 July 2019 11:36-04:00

LONDON (AP) — Christie’s is going forward with the auction of a 3,000-year-old stone sculpture of the famed boy pharaoh Tutankhamun despite protests from the Egyptian government.

The brown quartzite head depicting King Tut is set to go up for auction on Thursday. The sale could generate more than $5 million.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has demanded that the auction house provide documents proving the statue’s ownership and said Egypt holds rights to the piece based on its current and previous laws.

But Christie’s has defended the sale process. The auction house says it carried out “extensive due diligence” to verify the provenance of the statue and had “gone beyond what is required to assure legal title.”

The King Tut represented in art and artifacts is one of the most prominent symbols of ancient Egypt’s glory.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.