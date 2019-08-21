Christie Brinkley, Sean Spicer make ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Christie Brinkley, Sean Spicer make ‘Dancing with the Stars’ by (AP) — Christie Brinkley, Hannah Brown of “The Bachelorette” and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer are among the contestants on the next season of “Dancing with the Stars.” ABC announced the celebrity lineup Wednesday on “Good Morning America.” The season kicks off Sept. 16. The lineup also includes Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, and Mary Wilson and athletes Lamar Odom and Ray Lewis. Kate Flannery, Karamo Brown, Kel Mitchell and James Van Der Beek round out the list of celebrity dancers. In a change from previous seasons, viewers won’t lean the celebrity-pro pairings until the season premiere. Professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd returns to the ballroom this year. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

