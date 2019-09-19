Bus crashes carrying country singer Josh Turner’s road crew
byAssociated Press – 19 September 2019 07:14-04:00
SHANDON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in central California say a passenger bus has
Turner and his band were not on the bus.
The bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County when it crashed in Shandon late Wednesday night.
The trip followed a Turner concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, according to media reports.
