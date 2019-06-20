Brelby Theatre Company’s “Jasper in Deadland” opens Friday, offers fresh take on Greek myth

By Steve Stockmar

Independent Newsmedia

Brelby Theatre Company riffs on the Orpheus and Eurydice story in the rock musical “Jasper in Deadland,” written by composer Ryan Scott Oliver and actor-writer Hunter Foster.

“Jasper” opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 21 at the Glendale theatre, located at 7154 N. 58th Drive. Evening shows at 7:30 p.m. also take place June 22, 28 and 29, and July 5-6; and 2 p.m. matinees take place June 22-23, 29-30, and July 6-7.

Call 623-282-2781 or email boxoffice@brelby.com .