Brelby Theatre Company’s ‘Alice’s Canvas’ opens Friday

Brelby Theatre Company will present “Alice’s Canvas” with an opening night show 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 on its Glendale stage at 7154 N. 58th Drive. The production runs through Aug. 18.

The play was adapted by Brian Maticic, Shelby Maticic, Ellyn Heald and Luke Gomez.

“In ‘Alice’s Canvas,’ our heroine is facing the challenge that many soon to be college graduates are…what will be waiting for her beyond receiving her diploma?,” a theatre news release states. “When the subject of Alice’s final exhibition piece suddenly disappears from her painting, she finds that her future art career may be in jeopardy. She follows him into a world of wonder, beauty, bizarre characters, all inspired by her career as an artist. When she is tasked with taking on the greatest villain in all of Wonderland, will she save the day or crumble under the pressure?”

The Brelby Theatre Company was founded by Mr. Maticic and Shelby Brimhall (now Ms. Maticic) in 2009 before it opened its doors four years later. Brelby moved to its current location in the Catlin Court District of Historic Downtown in 2016.