Brazilian musician Joao Gilberto dies at 88
Brazilian musician Joao Gilberto dies at 88
byAssociated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian singer and composer Joao Gilberto, who is considered one of the fathers of the Bossa Nova genre, has died.
His death was confirmed by his children on Saturday. Gilberto was 88 years old.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.