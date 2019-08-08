Blanco Brown, Novak Djokovic, more headline US Open Kids Day

byAssociated Press8 August 2019 11:22-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — The “Git Up Challenge” is coming to Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day, courtesy of Blanco Brown.

The country star, who’s had big success with the song “The Git Up,” will be among the celebrities and athletes headlining the 24th annual Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at the U.S. Open later this month. The event is held the weekend before the tennis tournament begins, and it will air Aug. 25 on ABC.

Others scheduled to participate include “The Lion King” star JD McCrary, singers Ava Max and Meg Donnelly, as well as reigning U.S. Open’s men’s champion Novak Djokovic, former champion Rafael Nadal and former women’s champ Sloane Stephens.

