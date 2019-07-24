Bindi Irwin is engaged to marry longtime boyfriend

Entertainment

Bindi Irwin is engaged to marry longtime boyfriend

By The Associated Press , Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late conservationist, Steve Irwin, is getting married.

She posted Wednesday on her social media that longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell’s proposed on her 21st birthday, Tuesday.

Powell is a 22-year-old wakeboarder from Florida whom she met in 2013 when he was visiting the Irwin family’s Australia Zoo .

Steve Irwin, known as “The Crocodile Hunter,” was a popular TV personality. He was killed by a stingray in 2006 while filming an underwater documentary.

His wife, Terri, and children Bindi and Robert have carried on his conservation work.

Bindi Irwin starred in her own wildlife series as a child. She won season 21 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.