Beardsley pool renovation proceeding
Workers have removed the old surface and begun applying Pebblesheen finish to the pool at the Beardsley Recreation Center, 12755 Beardsley Rd.
The pool and spa liner replacement is scheduled for Sept 30 completion.
Other work at Beardsley this summer includes grinding a sealing the pool deck, replacing tile in the aquatics hall and new flooring in several rooms. Some of that work has been completed.
