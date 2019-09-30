AZ Field of Screams brings frights to Glendale’s Tolmachoff Farms in October

It’s October, it’s Halloween, and you need to scream.
AZ Field of Screams is open for those who dare 7-11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday of the month, including Thursday, Oct. 31 for Halloween night, at Tolmachoff Farms, 5726 N. 75th Ave.
Organizers don’t recommend the spookiness for kids 10 and under. Kids under 15 must be accompanied by an adult.
“Haunted corn maze with new spine chilling scenes every year,” its website states. “Don’t be afraid to enter the corn field that was planted over an old forgotten cemetery? Are the dead now seeking revenge on anyone trespassing their grounds?! Do you dare enter where your most horrifying dreams become a reality?! Don’t let what happened to the others happen to you!”
