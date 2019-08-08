Arizona man baffled, amused by ‘Green Shirt Guy’ status

by –

(AP) — Alex Kack is mystified that video of him simply laughing at a city council meeting in Arizona has captivated the internet.

Kack, also known as “#GreenShirtGuy,” told The Associated Press on Thursday that social media reaction spawned by a news clip of him shaking with laughter at a Tucson City Council meeting has been “surreal” and “weird.”

The 28-year-old field organizer was reacting Tuesday to a protester during a vote to put a “sanctuary city” initiative on the November ballot.

The protester, wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, is seen blasting the measure that could give certain immigrants protection.

Not knowing his name, Twitter users named Kack based on the green polo shirt he was wearing.

As of Thursday morning, the video has been viewed 9.5 million times.