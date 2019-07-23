Another son says he should guide Aretha Franklin estate

byAssociated Press

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Aretha Franklin’s sons disagree about who should manage what could be a multimillion-dollar estate.

Attorneys for Theodore White II last week told a Michigan judge in a court filing that White should be named co-executor, or personal representative, along with Franklin’s niece, Sabrina Owens.

Owens has had that role since the singer’s death last year, when a will couldn’t be found. The subsequent discovery of handwritten wills has left control of the estate uncertain.

A 2014 document shows Franklin chose son Kecalf Franklin as the representative. The names of White and Owens were crossed out, although the pair appeared in a 2010 handwritten will.

White doesn’t believe Franklin crossed out the names. A judge on Aug. 6 will consider a request to have a handwriting expert examine the documents.

