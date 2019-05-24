AmfAR gala near Cannes raises $15 million for AIDS research

by Associated Press , Associated Press

ANTIBES, France (AP) — A signed portrait of Mick Jagger by Andy Warhol, a motorcycle designed by Lewis Hamilton and a vacation at a private island off Tanzania were some of the items that raised $15 million at the 26th amfAR gala and auction.

The event, which raises money for AIDS research, is a fixture during the Cannes Film Festival with its black tie dinner, star-filled live auction and a designer fashion show.

Mariah Carey gave a special performance along with Tom Jones and Dua Lipa during Thursday’s event. Charli XCX provided the entertainment at the after-party.

Kendall Jenner, Antonio Banderas, Pamela Anderson, Patricia Arquette, Rebel Wilson and Adrien Brody were in attendance.

The Warhol screen print raised 325,000 euros ($363,436) and a Takashi Murakami sculpture for 1,800,000 euros ($2 million).

