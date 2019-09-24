ABC’s Muir hits five-year mark at ‘World News’ on the top

By DAVID BAUDER , Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — David Muir hits the five-year mark at “World News Tonight with a milestone that’s increasingly rare in television. His average audience is actually larger than it used be.

The Nielsen company says the ABC newscast finished its year-long season last week with an average of 8.6 million viewers a night.

ABC is finishing the season with its largest lead over NBC in 23 years, and 27 years for CBS. It’s the third consecutive year that ABC has won the ratings competition.

The evening news may not be trendy in a media world where everyone is staring at their phones, but the networks’ three programs collectively usually reach more than 20 million people each night.

