Elder abuse, fraud continues; laws in place, but enforcement difficult

Senior citizens continue to be the target of fraud and scams, and the practice appears to be increasing.

Sun City resident Susan Zbacnik related a story a co-worker told of her 92-year-old aunt, who also lives in Sun City. The aunt was putting her garbage out when a couple stopped to help. A man approached her and offered to help. He then took her hand and asked if he could help her back inside, she accepted.

Once inside her home the man asked about her family. Meanwhile, the other person snuck inside while she was preoccupied chatting and robbed her. When she heard the sound of a front door closing the man abruptly left. It was not until they pulled away that she realized she had been robbed of jewelry and her paperwork had been gone through.

Sun City West resident Frances Wetzel had a similar experience in public when a man and a woman in a white pickup truck drove near her in a grocery store parking lot. Seeing a large damaged spot on her car, the man inquired as to what had happened to it.

“I didn’t want to talk to him, gave him a non-committal answer and continued walking toward the store,” she stated in an email.

He continued to drive alongside her and continued to try and draw her in with conversation. Ms. Wetzel was finally able to get away from them when she went into the store.

In the former case, a police report was filed and officers said they had been looking for these criminals that travel in pairs — male and female — so it often looks like an innocent couple stopping to help, according to Ms. Zbacnik. Police also warned of couples posing as new buyers of homes that are for sale, she added. It’s common for scammers to say they do not yet have phone service and then ask if can borrow the phone — only to get inside the neighbor’s house.

The dangers facing seniors is not limited to fraud and scams.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Community Living reports that as many as one in 10 older Americans are abused or neglected each year. One in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime and one in five older Americans are victims of financial exploitation, but only one in 14 elder abuse cases comes to the attention of authorities.

A study by SeniorLiving.org found Arizona the fifth most dangerous state to live for senior citizens. The study used the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control on fatal and non-fatal injuries across the country, according to Taylor Anne Adams of SeniorLiving.org.

“Sadly, violence against senior citizens has increased in recent years,” Ms. Adams stated in an email. “There has been a 55% increase in assaults on seniors since 2002, nearly 10% of seniors suffer elder abuse and 88% of violent deaths of Americans 65 and older is a result of suicide.”Lawmakers, both state and national, continue attempts to craft laws to protect seniors.

In Arizona, ARS 46-454 covers an individual’s duty to report any abuse, neglect and exploitation of a vulnerable or incapacitated adult, according to Robert D. Mitchell, an attorney with Tiffany and Bosco. The statute calls for anyone responsible for the care of an incapacitated or vulnerable adult to report any abuse of neglect to law enforcement and a protective services worker. Persons responsible are defined in the statute as physicians, registered family nurse practitioners, hospital interns or residents, surgeons, dentists, psychologists, social workers, peace officers, attorneys, accountants, trustees, guardians, conservators or other person who has responsibility for the care or preparing tax records.

The statute further targets those in a place of caring for the financial welfare of an elderly individual, including relatives and/or friends who supervise the property of an elderly individual who himself is no longer capable of doing so, Mr. Mitchell stated in an article on the law firm’s website. The statute makes it illegal for those in care of the assets to use them for their personal benefit, unless the Superior Court of Arizona has appropriately approved the action, he added.

Arizona U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema this year introduced in Congress the Senior Security Act along with Republican Sen. Susan Collins (Maine). This legislation would create a task force focused on protecting Arizona seniors from financial crimes and scammers. The panel would examine and identify challenges facing senior investors, reporting its findings to Congress every two years.

This bill builds on the Senior Safe Act passed last year that enables financial institutions to work with law enforcement in order to stop the financial abuse of seniors, according to Ms. Sinema.

However, some believe more needs to be done.

“This (Senior Security Act) is simply another study group that focuses on the growing problem of senior financial exploitation and reports the money seniors lose every two year from frauds,” Sun City resident and senior advocate Mark Fairall stated in an email. “She (Ms. Sinema) refused to see us about the crimes against seniors that we have been reporting on for 10 years.”

He believes elder abuse and fraud problems can only be fixed by federal laws that require caregiver background checks, caregiver training and licensing, regulation of senior placement services, inspections of all senior living facilities and training of law enforcement to better prosecute elder crimes. He believes Arizona legislators also need to step up their game regarding elder abuse.

“Arizona lawmakers have failed to pass senior protection laws that exist in other states,” he stated. “Action is required and not more ‘lip service’ by both the federal and state lawmakers.”

District 21 and District 22 Arizona lawmakers were contacted by multiple emails over two weeks for comment on the elder abuse issue, but none responded by press time.

While Mr. Fairall believes too little is being done in Arizona to combat elder abuse, some actions are being taken. A state grand jury June 15 indicted Raul Lopez, La Paloma Home for the Aged, 2064 N. Calle Trinidad, Nogales, Arizona for four counts of vulnerable adult abuse.

A 90-year-old resident of La Paloma Home for the Aging was taken to a local hospital Feb. 13, 2018 for an injury sustained due to a fall. While being examined, hospital staff purportedly observed several pressure ulcers on the resident’s feet and heels that were not reported, according to a press release. Doctors determined the wounds to the resident’s feet were full thickness necrosis, consistent with chronic dry gangrene. According to the doctors, the wounds occurred over a period of time and should have been observed had the caregivers been checking or caring for the resident’s feet.

“Older adults and people with disabilities are at great risk of abuse, neglect and exploitation. It is vital that the community be aware of this issue, how to recognize the signs of abuse and what to do to protect those who are vulnerable,” Mary Lynn Kasunic, Area Agency on Aging president and CEO, stated in a press release regarding World Elder Abuse Awareness Day June 15. “In a just society, people of all ages and abilities have the right to live free from abuse.”

Area Agency on Aging recognizes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15 each year to raise awareness about the millions of older adults subjected to elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation.

This year, Area Agency on Aging partnered with Ability 360 to emphasize that all are vulnerable to abuse, while recognizing that persons with disabilities are at least three times more likely to be victims of violent crimes than those without disabilities.

Area Agency on Aging officials encourage residents to report assaults to victims of any age to law enforcement by calling or texting 911. Anyone who suspects a vulnerable adult has been a victim of abuse are urged to contact Adult Protective Services at 877-767-2385 (TDD: 1-877-815-8390) or visit www.azdes.gov/reportadultabuse.

Call the Area Agency on Aging’s 24-Hour SeniorHELP LINE at 602-264-HELP (4357) or visit www.aaaphx.org.