Edwards: Reader shocked by buildings SCHOA allows in Sun City

It is really a shame that the Sun City Home Owners Association is allowing the building of large RV garages, etc., on such small properties like the one being built at Amber Trail and Luna Blanca.

It looks like they are also adding an apartment onto their house as well as the monstrosity. Did these people think about their neighbors? Why didn’t they move to a larger lot where a neighbor does not have to view this every day? What if we all did this?

The selfishness coming to Sun City is very sad. I can remember a time when we were very neighborly and cared about one another.

SCHOA seems to be changing a lot of rules lately.

C. Edwards

Sun City