Easena: SCHOA should rethink change for parking in Sun City

After reading the listing of proposed CC&R changes (“Sun City HOA funds fuel CC&R review,” Sun City Independent, April 3, 2019), one in particular needs to be eliminated — “no parking on the street longer than 72 hours in a 30-day period.”

There are hundreds of condos/patio homes in various areas throughout Sun City and although most if not all have one car garages, many residents have more than one vehicle or a vehicle that will not fit in the garage (pickup trucks are a prime example). The majority of these condos do not have additional parking facilities nor do they allow parking in the driveways which allow access to the garages.

There is no alternative than to park on the street.

Andy Esaena

Century Oaks HOA president

Sun City



