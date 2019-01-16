Duter: Sun City Meals On Wheels adjusting to new costs

By Cheryl Duter

Sun City Meals on Wheels recently had to change their service.

The meal provider, Banner Rehabilitation Hospital, 10601 W. Santa Fe Drive, was forced to increase the cost of meals necessitating a cost increase to the clients. Meals are now $8.50 per day, and do not include a salad or second beverage. This cost increase resulted from the increase in food costs and hourly wages for the kitchen staff. It was unfortunate, but necessary.

Other sources to prepare the meals are scarce because special diets, such as heart, low salt, renal and ground food diets require oversight by a dietician. The cost of the food and scope of the meal has changed, but the friendly delivery teams have not.

Sun City Meals on Wheels is blessed with friendly, caring volunteers. Some even sang Christmas Carols to the clients when they delivered their meal on Christmas Day! Our volunteers love their clients! Recently, the Thursday volunteers were nominated and received a pizza luncheon sponsored by Giordano’s Pizza, 16022 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria. Giordano’s 12 Days of Christmas celebration acknowledged service to local communities. It was great fun for the volunteers!

Meals on Wheels not only brings meals, but we serve as a wellness check on elderly clients. When the volunteers find a client who is not eating their meals, or just isn’t feeling well, the office makes a call to their next of kin or emergency contact to make sure they are aware of the situation. We even located a key for a client who had locked himself out of the house. We truly care about the client, and volunteers receive personal satisfaction from their service to the community.

We are a nonprofit organization and gladly accept contributions. Individuals can designate Sun City Meals on Wheels through Fry’s and Safeway Community Giving links and also Amazon Smile. We are available to speak to your group or club about our service.

Call 623-974-9430 or email office@suncitymealsonwheels.com.

We feel blessed to serve the Sun City and Youngtown communities.

Editor’s Note: Cheryl Duter is Sun City Meals On Wheels coordinator.